Thug Life Advance Booking: Kamal Haasan And Silambarasan Starrer Is Off To A Banger Start, Rakes In ₹9 Crore Worldwide

Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan are gearing up for the release of their action drama Thug Life. As the film is just three days away, the makers have opened the advance booking across the globe. While the momentum has picked up in the international markets, the domestic business is yet to follow the same. According to an industry tracker AB George, the film's pre-sales are estimated between ₹8.5 crore to ₹9 crore on the first day of the advance opening. It seems in India, the collection might get affected as the film is banned in Karnataka over Haasan's Kannada language remark that it originated from Tamil.

Thug Life Advance Booking in Tamil Nadu

The film is expected to create a record at the box office in Tamil Nadu as by June 1, the film has grossed ₹2.5 crore for the opening day and sold ₹1.43 lakh tickets from 199 tracked cinemas. The film is just 15 lakhs away from breaking the advance sales record of Suriya starrer Retro.

Kamal Haasan's Kannada language controversy affects Thug Life's collection

The veteran actor stirred a row by saying at the promotional event of Thug Life in Chennai that Kannada is born from Tamil. This didn't go down well with the Kannadigans, and the actor received massive backlash from pro-Kannada groups. Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) also issued a stern statement demanding that the actor apologise for his remark or face a ban in the state.

A day later, Haasan broke the silence and addressed the controversy. He did not categorically apologise for his comment. However, in his address, he clarified that ‘love triumphs all’ and expressed his fondness for all the Southern Indian states. He also asserted that he would not refrain from apologising if he is wrong. “It is a democracy. I believe in the law and justice. My love for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala is true. Nobody will suspect it except for those who have an agenda. I've been threatened earlier too, and if I am wrong, I would apologise, if I'm not, I won't," he told the media.