Director Lingusamy is known for giving hit movies to the Tamil film industry such as Run, Sandakozhi and Paiyaa. He made his directorial debut with the 2001 film Aanandham, starring Mammootty in the lead. Back then, there were rumours that Lingusamy and Mammootty had issues while making the film. Now, when asked about their tiff, the director replied that it was his early days in the industry.

Lingusamy addresses the tiff with Mammootty

In an interview with a media portal, Lingusamy admitted his fault and said that he was a young guy when he made his directorial debut. While shooting for Aanandham, he was particular about getting certain things rights, owing to which he ignored his seniors' advice. Calling Mammootty a legend, the director said, "If there was an issue, it would have been because of me. I was a young guy, who was starting out. I was particular about getting certain things right, but they are seniors who have acted in so many films. I could have listened to his advice. His anger is just for the moment.”

The director shared that he still speaks to Mammootty at times about his films. Recalling his last conversation, he said that he spoke to him after watching the Bramayugam trailer. He added once Mammootty asked him who could do a film like Kaathal: The Core in Tamil. "You know that ego drives them. You need it. Only if it’s there, he is Mammootty," he concluded.

Lingusamy claimed Kamal Haasan starrer Uttama Villain causes financial loss

Lingusamy expressed his disappointment with Haasan and opened up about a financial crisis he suffered after the release of Uttama Villain (2015). “I am not complaining but that is the truth that the film (Uttama Villain) led me into a severe financial crisis. Kamal Haasan and his brother said that they will do a film with a budget of Rs 30 crore to compensate for it. He has assured it recently as well," he shared.

