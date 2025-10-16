Dude Advance Booking Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan Starrer Races Ahead Of Kollywood Diwali Releases Bison Kaalamaadan And Diesel

Dude Advance Booking Collection Day 1: Actor and director Pradeep Ranganathan is all set to feature in the comedy entertainer Dude, set to release on October 17. Known for making and starring in movies featuring relatable storylines and hero characters, Pradeep, with his unconventional looks and charm, has struck a chord with the young audiences. His last two releases as an actor - Love Today, which he also directed, and Dragon, have been hits and with Dude, Pradeep will look to score his third in a row.

As far as advance bookings are concerned, Dude has generated excitement among fans and is ahead of other pre-Diwali releases - Bison Kaalamaadan and Diesel.

Dude to emerge as the career best opener for Pradeep Ranganathan

As per Sacnilk, Dude has sold over 1.24 lakh tickets in Tamil Nadu and over 13,500 tickets in Telugu states, as the release inches closer. The movie has minted ₹2.26 crore so far in both languages through pre-sales. Dude will be playing in over 3,200 screens on Diwali, with the number of screens expected to rise if the demand grows. The strong advances has put Dude in a position from where it can easily take a double digit opening, a career best for Pradeep so far. The actor's last release Dragon minted ₹7.6 crore in India in all languages on its opening day. Love Today (2022) collected ₹2.85 crore on day 1. Dude has surpassed the opening day collection of Love Today with its pre-sales figures alone.

Dude features Pradeep Ranganathan with Mamitha Baiju of Premalu fame | Image: X

Meanwhile, other Kollywood releases during this time are - Dhruv Vikram's Bison Kaalamaadan and Harish Kalyan's Diesel. While Bison Kaalamaadan is a sports drama, tempered with action and drama, Diesel is an out-and-out actioner. Dude is positioned as a comedy film between the two action heavy movies.

As per reports, Bison Kaalamaadan and Diesel can both take an opening of ₹3-4 crore, with the numbers expected to vary depending on what the word of mouth for the movies is like.