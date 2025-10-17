Dude X Review: Hat-Trick Blockbuster Loading! Pradeep Ranganathan-Mamitha Baiju Starrer Is Perfect Diwali Family Entertainer,' Say Netizens

Dude X Review: Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju's romantic comedy has been released in the theatres today, October 18. Helmed by Keerthiswaran, the movie is about two best friends, Kural (played by Mamitha) and Agan (played by Pradeep), with a pinch of romance. It may sound like a typical love story, but it has surely won the hearts of the audience as they hail the movie. The social media handle is flooded with the reviews of movie buffs who watched the early show and penned positive posts about the acting and plot of the movie.

Dude is worth watching, as per netizens

The X (formerly known as Twitter) is flooded with positive reviews of Dude. Ramesh Bala, a film critic, gave 4 stars out of 5 and called it a "perfect Diwali festival family entertainer!" He further wrote, "How far a guy will go for a girl he loves... Very innovative screenplay...@pradeeponelife show all the way... He carries the movie on his shoulders... He delivers what fans/audience expect from him... Hat-trick Blockbuster for him as Actor."

The user called the film "pure entertainer" and praised the acting of the lead actors. "Pradeep's acting in this film is far ahead of Vijay's entire career. Honestly, instead of starting a political party and misleading people, Joseph Vijay should’ve just joined an acting class," wrote a user.

Another wrote, "Finally Sai Abhyankkar gave female version of "Oorum Blood" #Dude - PradeepRanganathan & Mamitha not only has Fun moments but equally emotional scenes , Both of their performances were highly elevating the film."

A movie buff wrote, "#Dude - EXCELLENT FILM ✅#PradeepRanganathan hits a HATRICK BlockBuster. Mamitha Baiju is Great Performer in Emotional Scenes."

Another called the film "Diwali winner" and added, "#Dude First half started with a Slow track and unexpected Interval block! Second half kicks banger with firey start with twist and turns in the climax!"

Another wrote, "#Dude - progressive and sensible stuff from an young team! Good job keerthiswaran - Tamil society is proud of a Gen Z director like you."

All about Dude