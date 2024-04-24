Advertisement

Arun Vijay, who has been busy shooting for his next film AV36, has unveiled the title of the movie. The actor took to his social media handle to share the first look at the movie and revealed the film is titled Retta Thala. However, not much people are aware how Arun Vijay got the title of his film. Let's find out.

Arun Vijay credits AR Murugadoss for Retta Thala title

Arun Vijay revealed that AR Murugadoss gave the title Retta Thala to his film. He said, "Thanks to AR Murugadoss sir for giving us the Retta Thala Title. I heard that he has been keeping that title since last 10 years." For those unversed. AR Murugadoss was supposed to do a movie with Ajith Kumar under the title Retta Thala. However, that project could not see the light of the day and was shelved. So now, the filmmaker gave this title to Arun Vijay's film, to which he is grateful.

Arun Vijay will be essaying a dual role in Kris Thirukumaran's directorial. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a gritty poster that shows him locking horns with his dual character. "Here's the first look for you'll... #AV36 titled #RettaThala!!" read the caption.

What else do we know about Retta Thala?

The film is an action-thriller which is made on a grand scale and reportedly shows Arun Vijay in five different looks. The actor underwent a massive physical transformation for the film. Earlier director Kris revealed that the film would be a game-changer in Arun Vijay’s career. “Just like how Maan Karate opened doors for Sivakarthikeyan, this movie will pave a new path for Arun Vijay,” the director said.

The film also stars Tanya Ravichandran and Siddhi Idnani in the lead roles. Kannada actor Yogesh is reported to make his Tamil debut in this upcoming action.