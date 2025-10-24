Updated 24 October 2025 at 11:45 IST
ED Summons Kollywood Actors K Srikanth, Krishna Kumar In Money Laundering Case Linked To Alleged Cocaine Trafficking
ED has summoned K Srikanth on October 27, and Krishna Kumar has been asked to appear on October 28. Their statements will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actors K Srikanth and Krishna Kumar for questioning in a money laundering case on Friday. According to a report, it is linked to alleged cocaine trafficking. The zonal office of ED has summoned Srikanth on October 27, and Krishna has been asked to appear on October 28. Their statements will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Earlier this year, both actors were arrested on charges of allegedly procuring the contraband for personal consumption.
However, on July 8, the Madras High Court granted bail to Srikant, 45, and Krishna, 47, in a case registered against them by the Greater Chennai City Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985. They were granted bail after the court took into consideration that the two actors had been arrested only on the charge of procuring cocaine for personal consumption, and no amount of contraband had been seized by the police from either of them.
Greater Chennai City Police filed a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) on June 18 after a special team of its Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) had arrested a Ghana native, John, who had allegedly supplied cocaine to another accused, Pradeep Kumar. Subsequently, actors Srikant and Krishna, Jawahar, and Prasant were arrested. While John has been released on bail, Pradeep, Jawahar, and Prasanth are still in jail.
ED's money laundering probe seeks to trace the alleged illicitly acquired proceeds of crime possessed and enjoyed by the accused and others in the case.
