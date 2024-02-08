Advertisement

Annapoorani is a Tamil film that stars Nayanthara in the lead role. The film released on the big screens on December 1 and later debuted on Netflix on December 29. The members of Vishva Hindu Parishad expressed their discontent over controversial dialogues against Lord Ram. Makers of the film faced backlash for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Consequently, the streaming platform decided to take down the Nayanthara starrer. Till now, three cases have been registered against the makers in Maharashtra and one in Madhya Pradesh.

What is the Annapoorani controversy?

On January 11, days after Annapoorani made its Netflix debut, an FIR (First Information Report) was filed against the film and key stakeholders by Ramesh Solanki, the founder of the Hindu IT cell. Solanki claims that the movie offends Hindu religious sentiments, prompting legal action against actors Nayanthara and Jai, writer-director Nilesh Krishna, producers Jatin Sethi, R Ravindran, and Punit Goenka, Zee Studios Chief Business Officer Shariq Patel, and Netflix India's head, Monika Shergill.

A still of Nayanthara from Annapoorani | Image: Youtube Screengrab

The complaints allege that the film makes controversial remarks about Lord Ram and also promotes 'love jihad', they said. "A complaint was submitted by the activists of Bajrang Dal to the Oshiwara police station in western suburbs two days ago, and an inquiry in this connection is underway," an official told PTI on January 11.

What is the Annapoorani scene that sparked the controversy?

A BTS still of Nayanthara from Annapoorani | Image: X

As per PTI, the complaint mentions the last scene of the film which shows a temple priest's daughter, played by Nayanthara, offering namaz wearing 'hijab' before making biryani. In another scene, Farhaan, the friend of the character played by Nayanthara, brainwashes her into cutting meat and says Bhagwan Shri Ram and Maa Sita had also consumed meat. It mentions one more scene in which Nayanthara doesn't go to the temple, but goes to Farhaan's place for 'iftaari'.

Annapoorani makers issue statement, film removed from OTT

Following the backlash, the film's co-producers, Zee Studios, apologised and promised to remove controversial scenes from the film and release an edited version later.

A copy of the statement issued by the makers | Image: Shriraj Nair/X

"We as co-producers of the film had no intention to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and Brahmin communities and would like to hereby apologise for the inconvenience and hurt caused to the sentiments of the respective communities," they stated in its apology letter. In response to the legal proceedings, Netflix has taken the step of removing Annapoorani from its platform. The streaming giant's decision comes as a result of the FIR and the allegations of religious insensitivity.

Multiple cases registered against Nayanthara, Annapoorani makers

Annapoorani official poster | Image: IMDb

A total of four cases are currently registered against the film alleging that the makers hurt religious sentiments. On January 12, an FIR was filed in Omti Police Station in Jabalpur district under sections 153-A and 34. Three complaints have been filed in Mumbai against the filmmakers. On January 12, Maharashtra’s Thane district registered a case against eight persons, including actor Nayanthara, over allegations that certain scenes in Annapoorani have hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus, an official said. On January 11, the Mumbai police said that activists of two right-wing outfits had filed separate complaints against actor Nayanthara and others associated with the film.



(With inputs from PTI)