Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Calls Out 'Insensitive' AI Tool Mimicking Late Actor
Sushant Singh Rajput's family reportedly opposed the AI tool and wrote a letter to Meta India asking them to remove the "insensitive" tool.
Sushant Singh Rajput left a void in the entertainment industry when he died in June 2020. Apart from his family and friends, his fans were deeply affected by his death. So when an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool mimicked his voice, the fans were quick to hop on to the trend and felt they were "speaking" to the late actor. However, this has raised a serious question about the ethics and dangers of AI. Having said that, SSR's family reportedly opposed the AI tool and wrote a letter to Meta India asking them to remove the "insensitive" tool.
Sushant Singh Rajput's family are unhappy with the AI tool mimicking the actor
According to a report in Mid-day, A Meta insider said, "Recreating Sushant’s voice and personality through AI is deeply distressing for his family. Many fans have flagged it off as well. Meta is yet to take a call on it. In the age of AI, controlling such tools is not possible as multiple similar bots will spring up in minutes.” SSR's family is yet to address the same in public.
This AI tool is available on Instagram and appears in the 'Discover AI' section. The tool is trained on the late actor's interviews, speeches and posts available on the public forum.
Who was Sushant Singh Rajput?
The actor enjoyed a huge fan following in India. He started his acting journey with a TV show, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, but rose to fame with the show Pavitra Rishta. He then ventured into Bollywood and made his debut in 2013 with Kai Po Che!. Since then, there was no looking back for the actor, and he went on to star in several hit movies, including Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Chhichhore. His last film was Dil Bechara, which was a posthumous release.
Published On: 23 August 2025 at 18:28 IST