Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Calls Out 'Insensitive' AI Tool Mimicking Late Actor

Sushant Singh Rajput left a void in the entertainment industry when he died in June 2020. Apart from his family and friends, his fans were deeply affected by his death. So when an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool mimicked his voice, the fans were quick to hop on to the trend and felt they were "speaking" to the late actor. However, this has raised a serious question about the ethics and dangers of AI. Having said that, SSR's family reportedly opposed the AI tool and wrote a letter to Meta India asking them to remove the "insensitive" tool.

According to a report in Mid-day, A Meta insider said, "Recreating Sushant’s voice and personality through AI is deeply distressing for his family. Many fans have flagged it off as well. Meta is yet to take a call on it. In the age of AI, controlling such tools is not possible as multiple similar bots will spring up in minutes.” SSR's family is yet to address the same in public.

This AI tool is available on Instagram and appears in the 'Discover AI' section. The tool is trained on the late actor's interviews, speeches and posts available on the public forum.

