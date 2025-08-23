Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement

Updated 23 August 2025 at 18:28 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Calls Out 'Insensitive' AI Tool Mimicking Late Actor

Sushant Singh Rajput's family reportedly opposed the AI tool and wrote a letter to Meta India asking them to remove the "insensitive" tool.

Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Sushant Singh Rajput
A file photo of Sushant Singh Rajput | Image: Instagram
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Sushant Singh Rajput left a void in the entertainment industry when he died in June 2020. Apart from his family and friends, his fans were deeply affected by his death. So when an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool mimicked his voice, the fans were quick to hop on to the trend and felt they were "speaking" to the late actor. However, this has raised a serious question about the ethics and dangers of AI. Having said that, SSR's family reportedly opposed the AI tool and wrote a letter to Meta India asking them to remove the "insensitive" tool.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family are unhappy with the AI tool mimicking the actor

According to a report in Mid-day, A Meta insider said, "Recreating Sushant’s voice and personality through AI is deeply distressing for his family. Many fans have flagged it off as well. Meta is yet to take a call on it. In the age of AI, controlling such tools is not possible as multiple similar bots will spring up in minutes.” SSR's family is yet to address the same in public.

Also Read: Is Sushant Singh Rajput's Flat In Mount Blanc Apartments Haunted? Adah Sharma Reveals | Exclusive

This AI tool is available on Instagram and appears in the 'Discover AI' section. The tool is trained on the late actor's interviews, speeches and posts available on the public forum.

Who was Sushant Singh Rajput?

The actor enjoyed a huge fan following in India. He started his acting journey with a TV show, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, but rose to fame with the show Pavitra Rishta. He then ventured into Bollywood and made his debut in 2013 with Kai Po Che!. Since then, there was no looking back for the actor, and he went on to star in several hit movies, including Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Chhichhore. His last film was Dil Bechara, which was a posthumous release.

Also Read: Completely Unauthorised And Fake: Rajinikanth's Team Calls Out 'Meet And Greet Thalaivar' Event In Malaysia
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv

Published On: 23 August 2025 at 18:28 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source