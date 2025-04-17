Seemingly Unrepentant Ranveer Allahbadia Rallies Behind Samay Raina After Filthy 'India’s Got Latent' Row

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has once again spoken about the ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy while informing how the incident has taken a toll on his personal life. He also shared the lessons he has learned. A massive backlash hit the YouTuber over the inappropriate and obscene remark he made during the Samay Raina’s comedy show. Days later, he had released a statement apologising and promised to be more responsible going forward.

Is Ranveer Allahbadia Truly Apologetic?

Weeks after making a comeback on YouTube, the seemingly unapologetic Allahbadia has again landed himself in soup by giving a shoutout to his fellow creators Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, and Apoorva Mukhija. In a candid Instagram ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Wednesday night, the content creator revealed that the controversy had only strengthened his friendships, especially with comedian Samay Raina, who has been at the centre of the storm.

'Picture Abhi Baaki Hai'

"Samay will be back. All of us have gotten closer after the events. Stand by each other in good times as well as in bad times. My brother is (already) a media legend. God is watching over all of us. Just wanna say, love you Ashish Chanchlani and The Rebel Kid as well. Picture abhi baaki hai," Ranveer wrote, hinting at Samay Raina’s return to the public eye.

What's ‘India’s Got Latent' Controversy?

Ranveer Allahbadia’s post throwing full support for Samay Raina came only days after he marked his return to podcasting following months of backlash. Posting a photo on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, he expressed his excitement of being back to work and hinted and the release of a fresh podcast.

The outrage was sparked by a question (on parents and sex) that he posed to a contestant during the show: “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?” The offensive and obscene remark, though laughed off by panelists Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani at the time, drew fierce criticism across social media platforms. It triggered police complaints and the involvement of the National Commission for Women (NCW).

The controversy snowballed with the Supreme Court eventually stepping in to grant Ranveer interim protection from arrest while rapping the YouTuber for his ‘vulgar’ comment. Supreme Court lambasted Ranveer Allahbadia and called the remark a reflection of his ‘dirty mind’.

Watch When Ranveer Allahbadia Issued An Apology

Ranveer On His Losses and Gains Amid Controversy

Reflecting on the days amid brewing backlash, Ranveer admitted that his remark on parents took a toll on his health, finances, and peace of mind, but said it ultimately deepened his personal bonds with his co-panelists, especially Samay Raina. Crediting his family for standing by him during the tough times, Ranveer said that in the last two months, he has gained ‘transformation, spiritual growth, and toughness’. “Will slowly work towards getting back everything that’s lost. Let the work speak,” he replied to one of the queries on his ‘Ask Me Anything’ session.

In reply to another question, Ranveer spoke about how the controversy has an impact on his parents. One user asked, “Are your parents doing okay?” The YouTuber said that what affects him most is when his actions have a direct impact on his loved ones.