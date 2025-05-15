Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated May 15th 2025, 18:09 IST

Gangers OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Sundar C-Vadivelu Starrer Tamil Comedy Film On Digital Platform

Sundar C and Vadivelu starring Gangers will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting May 15, 2025. The makers confirmed the release through their official social media account.

Reported by: Khushi Srivastava
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Gangers OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Sundar C-Vadivelu Starrer Tamil Comedy Film
Gangers OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Sundar C-Vadivelu Starrer Tamil Comedy Film | Image: X

Gangers is a fun comedy movie starring Sundar C and Vadivelu and got premiered in cinemas on April 24, 2025. The light-hearted Tamil comedy received positive reviews and features a talented cast, including Vani Bhojan, Catherine Tresa, Bagavathi Perumal, Hareesh Peradi, Mime Gopi, Munishkanth, and Aruldoss in lead roles. After its successful run in theatres, the film is now ready for its streaming platform debut.

Where to watch Gangers on OTT?

Sundar C and Vadivelu starrer will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting May 15, 2025. The makers confirmed the release through their official social media account.

In their announcement, they wrote: “Beat the summer heat with the ultimate #Gangers laugh riot. All from the comfort of your home. #GangersOnPrime — Streaming tomorrow on Amazon Prime Video.”

All about Gangers

Gangers is a comedy-action film that tells the story of Saravanan, an undercover cop disguised as a physical education teacher at a school. While tackling the dangerous criminals Malayarasan and Kottaiyarasan, he uncovers a significant scam involving them.

To bring these criminals to justice, Saravanan teams up with the school staff, resulting in a mix of hilarious and action-filled sequences.

Directed and co-written by Sundar C, with Venkat Raghavan contributing to the screenplay, the film features music by Sathya. E Krishnasamy handled the cinematography, and Praveen Antony took charge of the editing.

Also Read: Final Destination Bloodlines X Review: Sadistic Fun With A Nostalgic Touch, Say Netizens As Nostalgia Kicks In

Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with  India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published May 15th 2025, 18:09 IST