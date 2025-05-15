Gangers OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Sundar C-Vadivelu Starrer Tamil Comedy Film On Digital Platform

Gangers OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Sundar C-Vadivelu Starrer Tamil Comedy Film | Image: X

Gangers is a fun comedy movie starring Sundar C and Vadivelu and got premiered in cinemas on April 24, 2025. The light-hearted Tamil comedy received positive reviews and features a talented cast, including Vani Bhojan, Catherine Tresa, Bagavathi Perumal, Hareesh Peradi, Mime Gopi, Munishkanth, and Aruldoss in lead roles. After its successful run in theatres, the film is now ready for its streaming platform debut.

Where to watch Gangers on OTT?

Sundar C and Vadivelu starrer will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting May 15, 2025. The makers confirmed the release through their official social media account.

In their announcement, they wrote: “Beat the summer heat with the ultimate #Gangers laugh riot. All from the comfort of your home. #GangersOnPrime — Streaming tomorrow on Amazon Prime Video.”

All about Gangers

Gangers is a comedy-action film that tells the story of Saravanan, an undercover cop disguised as a physical education teacher at a school. While tackling the dangerous criminals Malayarasan and Kottaiyarasan, he uncovers a significant scam involving them.

To bring these criminals to justice, Saravanan teams up with the school staff, resulting in a mix of hilarious and action-filled sequences.