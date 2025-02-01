Published 14:36 IST, February 1st 2025
Gautham Vasudev Changes His Stance After Publicly Diswoning Dhanush Starrer Enai Noki Paayum Thota: Wrongly Interpreted
In a recent interview, director Gautham Vasudev Menon had opened up about working in Enai Noki Paayum Thota with Dhanush. The film was released in 2019.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Gautham Vasudev Menon had recently opened up about him working with Dhanush in the 2019 film Enai Noki Paayum Thota. Days after the interview, the filmmaker has now backtracked from his statement in regard to the experience of working the actor.
Gautham Vasudev Menon gives clarification in regard to statement involving Dhanush
In an interview with Cineulagam, Gautham Vasudev Menon said, “it’s just a joke that I said ENPT (Enai Noki Paayum Thota) and laughed it off as a joke, adding how everything was wrongly interpreted.
He further said, “People working in my office told me how my words were misunderstood, though I said them in a lighthearted manner. Hence, I decided to set the record straight. I am not active on social media. I could not get the hero’s dates as he was busy with Vada Chennai and I had to complete it in a short time”.
Why did Gautham Vasudev Menon had to clarify his statement?
In an interview with Galatta Plus, when Gautham Vasudev Menon was asked about his 2019 film Enai Noki Paayum Thota, he responded by saying, “Which film are you talking about? That film was made by someone else”. One user even questioned for Dhanush’s response on this, @menogautham if it’s not yours, then whose, why this delayed response…@dhanushkraja what’s your take on this”.
Later in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, he spoke about the film with Dhanush and said, “The only film I regret doing is Enai Noki Paayum Thota, and I've been joking about it. I'm not shirking away from my responsibilities, but it's my way of not owning the film.”
For the unversed, Enai Noki Paayum Thota was released on November 29, 2019. Apart from Dhanush, the film also starred Megha Akash, M Sasikumar, Sunaina, Senthil Veerasamy and Ashiwn Kumar Lakshmikanan among others.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 15:06 IST, February 1st 2025