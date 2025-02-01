Gautham Vasudev Changes His Stance After Publicly Diswoning Dhanush Starrer Enai Noki Paayum Thota: Wrongly Interpreted

Gautham Vasudev Menon had recently opened up about him working with Dhanush in the 2019 film Enai Noki Paayum Thota. Days after the interview, the filmmaker has now backtracked from his statement in regard to the experience of working the actor.

In an interview with Cineulagam, Gautham Vasudev Menon said, “it’s just a joke that I said ENPT (Enai Noki Paayum Thota) and laughed it off as a joke, adding how everything was wrongly interpreted.

He further said, “People working in my office told me how my words were misunderstood, though I said them in a lighthearted manner. Hence, I decided to set the record straight. I am not active on social media. I could not get the hero’s dates as he was busy with Vada Chennai and I had to complete it in a short time”.

Why did Gautham Vasudev Menon had to clarify his statement?

In an interview with Galatta Plus, when Gautham Vasudev Menon was asked about his 2019 film Enai Noki Paayum Thota, he responded by saying, “Which film are you talking about? That film was made by someone else”. One user even questioned for Dhanush’s response on this, @menogautham if it’s not yours, then whose, why this delayed response…@dhanushkraja what’s your take on this”.

Later in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, he spoke about the film with Dhanush and said, “The only film I regret doing is Enai Noki Paayum Thota, and I've been joking about it. I'm not shirking away from my responsibilities, but it's my way of not owning the film.”

