Gautham Vasudev Menon Laments Over Delay In Dhruva Natchathiram Release, Calls Tamil Film Industry Unsupportive: Nobody Cares

Gautham Vasudev Menon’s film Dhruva Natchathiram which stars Chiyaan Vikram in lead role has undergone has several setbacks and is yet to release on big screens. Reportedly, the film was supposed to release on Pongal this year. In a recent interview, the director has now opened up why the film’s release is being delayed.

In an interaction with YouTuber Madan Gowri, Gautham said, “Honestly, this buzz is what keeps me going. Whenever you talk about the film, be it a teaser or trailer or an announcement date, there is a buzz, right? I am surviving because of that, otherwise it would have been impossible to sail past the pressures surrounding the film”.

Gautham also said how he had to face struggle, “When Dhruva Natchathiram faced release issues, hardly anyone from the industry even called to enquire what happened. Nobody bothered. It is not an industry of bonhomie. Even when a film succeeds, people are just intrigued, and not happy.” Understanding that these statements might be seen as being extremely cynical of the Tamil film industry, Gautham said, “But that’s true. Nobody cares. In fact, Thanu (producer Kalaipuli S Thanu) sir is the only person who constantly enquires about the film. Then, there is Lingusamy (director), who also tried to do what he can. But again, they have their own issues, and I understand.”

“It’s not rocket science. Many films have gone through these issues. Some are saying that it is under scrutiny because I produced the film. But I am not the producer, I just took over the film to release it. When I showed it to a few studios, and they check up with their sources, they have been told that the film has a lot of issues, and it just gets rescheduled. But, whenever the release gets pushed, nobody really cared enough to talk to me about it. Not that I expect them to either, but that’s the truth of things.” However, Gautham is still confident about the product in his hand. “It will come out… It will make a difference”, Gautham Vasudev Menon concluded.

What do we know about Dhruva Natchathiram?

Dhruva Natchathiram is a two-part spy thriller saga that is shot in 7 countries all over the globe. The film which will release is the first instalment of the story titled Chapter One: Yuddh Kaandam with the title of the second part yet to be announced. Gautham Vasudev Menon was earlier planning to make the spy thriller with his Kaakha Kaakha actor Suriya.

