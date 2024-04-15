GOAT First Single Whistle Podu Out: Thalapathy Vijay, Prabhudeva Dance Their Hearts Out

Advertisement

Thalapathy Vijay made the news earlier this year as the actor announced his decision to quit the movies all together. While the announcement has left most of his fans heartbroken, it has also added a new layer of excitement for his pending projects. Foremost among these, is GOAT - The Greatest of All Time. The first single from the film, was recently shared by the makers.

First single from GOAT is now out

The official X handle of AGS Entertainment - the production house bankrolling GOAT - shared the news of the film's first single being out. The announcement and subsequent release was made on the auspicious occasion of Vishu. Titled Whistle Podu, the song features energetic beats and an upbeat tempo. The music video for the same features Thalapathy Vijay, Prabhudeva and Jayaram match the energetic score with equally powerful moves coupled with a warm camaraderie.

Advertisement

Thalapathy Vijay, Venkat Prabhu, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Premgi Amaren have lent their vocals for Whistle Podu. Madhan Karky has penned the lyrics. The music for the song, and the film's album, has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Advertisement

What is the latest update on GOAT?



Initial speculations suggested that GOAT was to be a 2025 release. However, more recent media reports suggest that the film is slated for to hit theatres significantly sooner. The locked in date being floated online for the same happens to be September 5. The Venkat Prabhu directorial has been shot across an enviable lineup of foreign locales - namely Turkey, Bangkok and Los Angeles. The latest stop for team GOAT now, happens to be Russia.

Advertisement

Aishwarya Kalpathi, one of the producers of GOAT, recently shared a short clip from the sets of the film. Thalapathy Vijay can be seen balancing himself on a kick-on scooter. The caption to the post read, "How the day started today". Interestingly, GOAT marks Thalapathy Vijay's first collaboration with Venkat Prabhu. Post GOAT, the actor will kickstart work on his last film, Thalapathy71.