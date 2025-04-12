'Good Bad Ugly Blockbuster' Trends As Ajith Kumar Starrer Crosses ₹50 Crore Mark On Day 3 | Early Box Office Estimates

Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection: Ajith Kumar starrer earned positive reviews from the audience and critics. On the opening day, the film performed well, but it witnessed a 48.72 per cent decline on the second day. However, it is expected that the film will climb back as it has entered the weekend.

Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 3 (early trends)

According to Sacnilk, the action thriller earned ₹7.17 crore at the box office since morning. Good Bad Ugly had an overall 51.55 per cent Tamil occupancy on Saturday, with 41.58 per cent in the morning and 61.51 per cent in the afternoon. Adding the two-day collection, the total stands at ₹51.42 crore at the box office in India (so far). Seeing the pace, the final figure is expected to come over ₹60 crore.

Released on Mahavir Jayanti, the actioner made the most of the holiday fever, but on the second day, its collections took a steep nosedive. The movie earned only ₹15 crore at the box office in India. The film is giving a tough fight to the Sunny Deol starrer Jaat, which released on the same day in the theatres. The film is running on a slow pace at the box office. On the third day, the film collected ₹3.68 crore since morning.

All about Good Bad Ugly