Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): Ajith Starrer Eyes ₹50 Crore Biz After Record Opening

Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection: Ajith Kumar's action thriller earned rave reviews from the critics and audience for his performance and the plot of the film. Movie buffs hailed Arjun Das's performance but felt Trisha's part was "unnecessary". Owing to the positive word of mouth, the movie opened at ₹29.25 crore, despite Ajith skipping the promotions to focus on his moto racing career. On the second day, the movie is expected to earn higher, given the weekend is starting.

Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 2 (Early trends)

Ajith's starrer is performing well at the box office despite the clash with Sunny Deol's Jaat. On the second day, the movie earned ₹4.98 crore since morning, according to Sacnilk. Good Bad Ugly had an overall 37.84 per cent Tamil occupancy on Friday, with 28.80 per cent in the morning and 46.87 per cent in the afternoon. The maximum is registered in Dindigul (65 per cent). Adding the two-day collection, the total stands at ₹34.23 crore (so far). The final figure will be updated towards the end of the day.

Jaat is struggling to beat Good Bad Ugly

Good Bad Ugly is giving a tough fight to Jaat as the Sunny Deol starrer has earned only ₹2.81 crore since morning. The total stands at ₹12.31 crore at the box office so far.

All about Good Bad Ugly