Good Bad Ugly Star Ajith Kumar Elated As His Racing Team Earns Podium Finish At Spa-Francorchamps | Watch

Ajith Kumar's manager Suresh Chandra announced that the former's team secured a second place at the Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium. Describing it as a "proud moment for Indian motorsport," Chandra said that the achievement is a "testament to" Ajith and team's "passion, precision, and perseverance on the global racing stage."

Ajith has another reason to celebrate now. Back home, his movie Good Bad Ugly is performing well at the box office. It collected ₹137.65 crore in 11 days of its release in India and over ₹210 crore worldwide. Good Bad Ugly also became Ajith's highest worldwide grosser by its second weekend, beating Viswasam and Thunivu.

Good Bad Ugly released on April 10 | Image: X

A video shared by Good Bad Ugly producers shows Ajith overcome with joy as his team won at the motosport competition. Ajith hugged his team members and beamed with joy. The video was captioned, "Congratulations to #AjithKumar sir and his team for the P2 podium finish at the prestigious Spa Francorchamps circuit in Belgium. This is an amazing feat. We are proud of you, sir (sic)."