Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly Mints ₹205 Crore In 9 Days, Becomes His Highest Grossing Film Beating Viswasam And Thunivu

Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly is performing well at the box office after releasing on April 10. The Kollywood star was coming up after a flop, Vidaamuyarchi, earlier this year, and was in desperate search of a hit. Good Bad Ugly has done it for him. The movie has minted over ₹200 crore worldwide in under 10 days of its release and has also become Ajith's highest-grossing grosser.

Good Bad Ugly released on April 10 | Image: X

Ajith's big milestone at the box office

Good Bad Ugly has been doing terrific business since its release on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. It has managed to take the crown of Ajith's biggest grosser worldwide, beating Viswasam and Thunivu. In India, the action film has grossed around ₹148 crore, of which ₹123 crore gross collection has been from Ajith's home state, Tamil Nadu. Good Bad Ugly is the actor's second biggest grosser in the state, behind Viswasam. Overseas, the film has minted an estimated ₹57 crore so far.

Ajith in a astill from Good Bad Ugly | Image: YouTube screengrab

Till the release of Suriya's Retro on May 1, Good Bad Ugly will have a clear run in the cinema halls and will look to make the most of its solo outing at the ticket window.

Good Bad Ugly collection breakdown so far

Good Bad Ugly collected ₹119.15 crore in its extended first week (8 days) at the box office. The film has kept a steady momentum and collected ₹5.75 crore on its 2nd Friday. On Saturday, the numbers are expected to be in the same range, pushing the film's India biz to ₹127.73 crore. As the second weekend winds up, Good Bad Ugly will certainly cross the ₹135 crore mark at the domestic box office.