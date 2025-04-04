Good Bad Ugly Trailer: Ajith's Swagger Meets Arjun Das' Villainy In Action-Packed Film | Watch

The makers of director Adhik Ravichandran's eagerly-awaited action entertainer, 'Good Bad Ugly', featuring actor Ajith Kumar in the lead, on Friday released the trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Director Adhik Ravichandran took to social media platform X to share the link to the trailer. He wrote, "#GoodBadUglyTrailer is here. Thank you dear sir #AjithKumar sir.@MythriOfficial "

The trailer was originally supposed to release at 9.01 p.m. However, the producers of the film, Mythri Movie Makers, took to their social media timelines at the appointed time to state that the servers weren't able to handle the “MASS SAMBAVAM” and were “taking a little longer”. They however assured fans that the trailer would be out shortly.

Eventually, the trailer released 20 minutes later much to the delight of fans.

Mythri Movie Makers, in its tweet announcing the release of the trailer, said, “Maamey!THE MASS CELEBRATION is here #GoodBadUglyTrailer out now #GoodBadUgly Grand release worldwide on April 10th, 2025 with VERA LEVEL ENTERTAINMENT.”

The trailer that was released begins with actor Arjun Das, who plays a hep villain in the film, dancing with foreign models to the tune of the popular Tamil folk song ‘Otha Rooba Tharen’ from the film ‘Naatupura Paatu’.

Arjun Das then tells Ajith Kumar,”AK sir, I just pulled out your history and took a look at it. I heard you are a big villain. But in my game, I am your villain.”

Trisha is seen telling Prabhu,”He (Ajith Kumar) was the one who pushed my father onto the road.” It is then that Ajith is seen uttering his first dialogue in the trailer. Ajith says, “I gave up smoking for my sake, I gave up drinking for my wife’s sake and I gave up violence for my son’s sake. But if my son is at risk, I would have to go back to what I have given up, wouldn’t I?”

The trailer shows some really explosive action sequences involving both Ajith and Arjun Das. At one point Ajith Kumar is seen saying, “You will have your nose and eyes. You will have your hands and legs. But you won’t have your life.” The trailer ends with Ajith saying,”Bad boy.”

Music for the film is by National Award winning music composer G V Prakash. Cinematography for the film is by Abinandhan Ramanujam and editing is by Vijay Velukutty. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Supreme Sundar and Kaloian Vodenicharov.

Interestingly, 'Good Bad Ugly' was originally scheduled to release for Pongal when it went on floors in June last year.