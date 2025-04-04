Coolie Vs War 2 On Independence Day 2025? Rajinikanth Starrer Locks Same Release Date As Hrtihik Roshan, Jr NTR's Film

Rajinikanth's upcoming film Coolie has got a release date. On Friday, the makers announced that the film would hit the theatres on August 14, 2025. "Sound-ah yethu! Deva Varraaru #Coolie worldwide from August 14th," a post on official X account of Sun Pictures read.

The production house also shared a thrilling poster of the upcoming film featuring Rajinikanth. He could be seen sporting a bearded look. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie also stars Upendra, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Shruti Haasan among others.

While the announcement of Coolie release date hyped up fans, it disappointed many as now, the film has been locked in a clash with Bollywood biggie War 2, starring Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan and directed by Ayan Mukerji. While there has been speculation around War 2 release date, nothing has been announced officially by the makers. War 2 is part of the YRF Spyverse and the next chapter in the franchise after Tiger 3. The movie also stars Kiara Advani.

Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj | Image: X

The big-budget, multi-starrer has been filming since last year and is now gearing up for its release. Whether or not it's in a clash with Coolie, War 2 is expected to do well at the box office. The makers have also roped in Jr NTR in a pivotal role to have more push in the South markets. With the speculation of Coolie arriving on Independence Day, the box office is surely going to be on fire. There are also chances of both movies will suffer at the box office.