Nani Starrer HIT 3 Accused Of Plagiarism By Writer Vimal, Madras High Court Sends Legal Notice To Makers In Copyright Case

Nani's latest release HIT 3 performed well at the box office in India. The film earned positive reviews and collected ₹120 crore against the budget of ₹65 crore. Now, months after the release the film has attracted legal trouble after a writer, Vimal, claimed that the makers copied his work. He has filed a petition in the Madras High Court stating that HIT 3's plot is copied from her unpublished work - Agent 11 and Agent V.

HIT: The Third Case accused of plagiarism

Vimal, writer and author, in her petition, stated the film is adapted from his "registered script" and sought to permanently restrain the respondents from assigning any further rights of the movie.

According to a report in Live Law, the writer also sought rendition of the profits made by the movie and payment of damages. He also asked for compensation at the rate of 20%.

He further claimed to register his scripts with the South Indian Film Writers' Association on 4th August, 2021 and sent a synopsis of the original script to Nani on August 8, 2022, in the wake of working with the actor. However, he heard no response.

Now, Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy has issued a notice to the makers and asked them to revert by July 7.

All about HIT: The Third Case