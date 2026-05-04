How Vijay Scripted Blockbuster History in Tamil Nadu State Politics, A Turf Where Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Captain Vijayakanth Failed

The bond shared between Tamil cinema and state politics is one that can put even the most passionate lovers to shame. From MGR to Jayalalitha, the state has seen several hit machines pivoting into politics and making it big for decades. It is only a little surprise that the formula seems to be repeating in the Tamil Nadu State Assembly Election 2026, with Vijay making a smashing debut as the chief of the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). However, there is a major difference between him and those who came before him. Unlike his predecessors, Vijay was not birthed from the system. The 'outsider' ticket has the 51-year-old actor eyeing the Chief Minister seat, as per initial trends.

Those who came before Vijay

Tamil Nadu has been kind to its celebrities historically. Some may even argue that the god-like worship of the hero in the state is borderline dangerous. Just like a former bus conductor from Maharashtra and a cricketer from Ranchi, Thalapathy Vijay has risen multifolds in ranks after the state of Tamil Nadu embraced his political career. Previously, MG Ramachandran (MGR), J. Jayalalithaa, Vijayakanth, Kamal Haasan and several other celluloid stars took to the stage as politicians in the state.

Jayalalitha and MGR both championed in State politics amid a flourishing movie career | Image: X

A brief look at those who came before Thalapathy Vijay can paint a clearer picture. The first time the state saw an actor rise to the ranks of Chief Minister was in M.G. Ramachandran in 1977. However, the actor worked extensively in the DMK since the 1950s before breaking out and launching the AIADMK with Karunanidhi in 1972. Even then, it took him 5 years before he made CM in 1977. In between, his films became a political mouthpiece mirroring the political ideologies to the masses. Then came J Jayalalitha, who became the CM after having worked closely with MGR and inherited the seat after fighting a bitter succession battle following his death. Neither of those cases holds true for Vijay.

Vijay was a ‘Jana Nayagan’ long before the thought even crossed his mind

In Jana Nayagan, Vijay plays a police officer who transitions into a politician | Image: X

While Vijay's breakthrough lead in the early indicators of the current polls might be unexpected for some, his political entry was long overdue. Much before he even formalised the thought of a political party, he was already giving assurance speeches and 'correcting the system' monologues in his movies. Whether it was to fight against rigged elections or a medical racket, Vijay played the trustworthy, people's own vigilante in cinema long before politics even required him to do so. It almost appears as if fans were ready to vote for the actor much before he was ready to even think of contesting elections. Thus, his entry into politics and subsequent election rallying seem to be an obvious next scene in a dramatic script.

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Vijay's success mantra- bye to films, hi to power!

While the public admiration for Vijay is unfathomable, it is not unfamiliar. The state and its neighbour (Andhra Pradesh) have seen it time and again before. This gives rise to the poignant question - what makes Thalapathy's almost cinematic debut different?

Several factors contributed to the successful election run of Vijay, something that political experts have gone into in excruating details. One of the most pertinent factors that seemed lacking in his contemporaries, like Kamal Haasan, Captain Vijayakanth and Rajinikanth, is the commitment to the bit. As soon as Vijay announced his political pivot, he also had a public break-up with cinema. He declared Thalapathy 69 to be his final film, which has now come to be known as Jana Nayagan. This announcement was taken seriously by the voters. It not just reaffirmed the actor's commitment to public welfare but also cemented his dedication to politics, for which he willingly gave up a starry career, at its peak.

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This is something that his peers failed to do. Kamal Haasan, who is one of the most popular actor-politicians, founded his political party, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), on February 21, 2018. Despite several contests, the actor has not gained any significant wins in several elections. By this year, he officially opted out of the electoral race and ended up simply campaigning for the DMK.

A file photo of Kamal Haasan from a public event | Image: X

Before Vijay, the actor who made a similar splash in the state politics was Captain Vijayakanth. While he achieved success as the Leader of Opposition in 2011, certain political miscalculations stopped him from securing the CM seat. However, unlike Vijay, the Captain did not come from political inexperience.

A file photo of Vijayakanth from a political event | Image: X

Rajinikanth, on the other hand, is the one actor who unarguably boasts a more massive fan base than Vijay. However, despite several announcements and hints, Thalaivar never made an official entry in politics. While he might have had a flourishing political career, what he lacked was most likely ‘timing’.



Also Read: Assembly Poll Results 2026 LIVE: TVK Emerges As Single-Largest Party

What makes Vijay's political stint historic

Born to prominent Tamil film director S. A. Chandrasekhar and popular playback singer Shoba Chandrasekhar, Vijay was no stranger to showbiz. While he was a ‘nepo star' in cinema, the Jana Nayagan star flipped the script in politics. While he came close to almost announcing his political debut many times before, the actor had no experience. What makes Vijay's Tamil Nadu State Assembly election result a success is that he got it right on his first try. The actor also placed a huge gamble by risking his film career to make it big in politics, a make-or-break move. A need for a fresh face for the voters and exhaustion from the duopoly have also contributed to the hype of TVK. Experts have also dubbed Vijay's success in the election a ‘Gen Z' phenomenon. In a world of reels, memes, and trends, the actor had the perfect Instagram infrastructure to penetrate the young fanbase.

He came, he conquered | Image: X