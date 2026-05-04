Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Counting Set to Begin At 8 AM

Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Counting to Begin At 8 AM | Image: Republic

Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes is set to begin at 8 AM across four key states and one Union territory - West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry - marking one of the most politically significant electoral contests of the year. Early trends are beginning to emerge as the Election Commission of India oversees the counting process amid tight security.

West Bengal recorded the highest turnout, crossing a whopping 92 per cent across phases. Assam followed with a record 85.38 per cent turnout, while Puducherry saw 89.87 per cent participation. Tamil Nadu and Kerala registered 84.69 per cent and 79.63 per cent turnout, respectively.

In West Bengal, all eyes are on Mamata Banerjee as the TMC faces a strong challenge from the BJP. Kerala is witnessing a fierce contest between the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front, while Assam remains a crucial battleground for the BJP and Congress.

In Tamil Nadu, the traditional rivalry between DMK and AIDMK continues to dominate the narrative. Puducherry, though smaller in size, is expected to deliver a tightly contested result with significant implications for regional alliances.

Follow this live blog for real-time updates.