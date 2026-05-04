Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Counting Set to Begin At 8 AM
Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Track real-time trends across West Bengal, Puducherry, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Assam with official data from the Election Commission of India (ECI). Get constituency-wise winners and losers, seat-wise results, vote counts, and party performance all in one place at republicworld.com
- Election News
- 1 min read
Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes is set to begin at 8 AM across four key states and one Union territory - West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry - marking one of the most politically significant electoral contests of the year. Early trends are beginning to emerge as the Election Commission of India oversees the counting process amid tight security.
West Bengal recorded the highest turnout, crossing a whopping 92 per cent across phases. Assam followed with a record 85.38 per cent turnout, while Puducherry saw 89.87 per cent participation. Tamil Nadu and Kerala registered 84.69 per cent and 79.63 per cent turnout, respectively.
In West Bengal, all eyes are on Mamata Banerjee as the TMC faces a strong challenge from the BJP. Kerala is witnessing a fierce contest between the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front, while Assam remains a crucial battleground for the BJP and Congress.
In Tamil Nadu, the traditional rivalry between DMK and AIDMK continues to dominate the narrative. Puducherry, though smaller in size, is expected to deliver a tightly contested result with significant implications for regional alliances.
Follow this live blog for real-time updates.
West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live: What Did Exit Polls Project for Bengal?
Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Most exit polls favor BJP over TMC in West Bengal, but Peoples Pulse predicts TMC victory with 177-187 seats, BJP with 95-110, Left Front 0-1, and Congress 1-3.
Tamil Nadu Election Result Live: What Exit Polls Predicted
Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Tamil Nadu election indicate an advantage for the ruling DMK alliance, with various projections: People Pulse suggests 125–145 for DMK, 65–80 for AIADMK, 2–6 for TVK; Matrize forecasts 122–132 for DMK, 80–100 for AIADMK, 0–6 for TVK; P-MARQ estimates 125–145 for DMK, 60–70 for AIADMK, 1–6 for TVK. People Insight shows a closer race, while Axis My India forecasts significantly lower for DMK at 92–100 but a strong showing for TVK with 98–120 seats.