Idli Kadai X Review: Dhanush-Nithya Menen Starrer Is A ‘Blockbuster, Feel Good, Family Entertainer,’ Say Netizens

Idli Kadai X Review: Dhanush and Nithya Menen starrer family drama finally released worldwide in theatres on October 1. Dhanush not only played the lead role but also directed and co-produced the Tamil-language film. As the morning shows began, both fans and critics rushed to watch it. Soon after, netizens shared their first impressions on X (formerly Twitter).

Idli Kadai hit or flop?

So far, movie buffs have praised the film’s first half for its emotional depth and strong performances. Many highlighted Dhanush’s powerful acting, especially in his scenes with veteran actor Rajkiran, while his chemistry with Nithya once again received admiration.

A user wrote, “#IdliKadai first half - #GVPrakashKumar continues his outstanding form in Idli Kadai. He's tailor-made for this movie. @gvprakash's music make the emotional scenes connect with you beautifully... ❤❤ I don't think anyone else could have pulled this off.”

Another wrote, “#Idlikadai perfect family feel good entertainment🥳 Emotional First half & banger Interval 🔥 Second half🙌 Climax🥺 Blockbuster 💯🏆👍🏻👍🏻!!!!”

Another wrote, “Idli Kadai- Wholesome. A very nice family entertainer. The music is very good and makes the film even better. The characters evoke emotion out of you and it’s overall just a nice entertaining film. Exactly what they said it’d be. The emotions work very well.”

Another wrote, “@dhanushkraja serves grit with gravy in Idli Kadai—a tale where hunger meets hustle. 🍽️🔥 From street steam to screen dream, he stirs emotion with every bite.😍🥳”

A user wrote, "#IdliKadaiReview – First Half: Family drama unfolds at a slow pace, with heavy sentiments especially in the Dhanush–Rajkiran scenes. Dhanush–Nithya Menon chemistry is engaging as always. As usual @dhanushkraja acting 👌🏻👌🏻but director Dhanush 🥲 Boring screenplay."

All about Idli Kadai

Dhanush’s Idli Kadai marks his fourth film as a director and his 52nd as an actor. GV Prakash composed the music, and Kiran Koushik handled the cinematography. The film, produced by Dhanush’s home banner Wunderbar Films along with Aakash Baskaran’s Dawn Pictures, has been edited by Prasanna GK.