Ilaiyaraaja Drags Dude Team To Court Over Unauthorised Use Of His Songs In Pradeep Ranganathan Starrer

Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju starrer Dude is performing well at the box office. Even during the Diwali festivities, the collections of the rom-com did not decline and this a good sign for the film which will complete its first week run on October 23. However, an unexpected legal battle now awaits the makers.

As per reports, iconic composer Ilaiyaraaja has issued a legal notice to the music label Sony Music India for using his popular songs—Karutha Machan from the 1991 Tamil film Pudhu Nellu Pudhu Naathu and another—without proper authorisation. Some reports suggest that the production house Mythri Movie Makers obtained licenses for the use of the songs and paid around ₹15–20 lakh for the two tracks, but Ilaiyaraaja’s team considers this unauthorised since Sony Music India lacked his approval for "moral rights".

Mythri Movie Makers faced Ilaiyaraaja's wrath earlier this year when his lawsuit against the unauthorised use of his tracks in Ajith Kumar starrer Good Bad Ugly led to the movie being removed from Netflix. Dude is also backed by the same production house and it remains to be seen how they proceed against Ilaiyaraaja now.

Ilaiyaraaja has been fighting against big production house over the unauthorised use of his tracks in lates movies | Image: X