Advertisement

Lokesh Kanagaraj recently announced the title of Rajinikanth starrer Coolie. He shared a video which opens with a thumping song titled Disco and introduces Rajini's character. The background music in the video has been reprogrammed by Anirudh Ravichander, originally composed by Ilaiyaraaja for the 1983 movie Thanga Magan.

Now, the legendary composer has issued a notice to production house Sun Pictures regarding the background song Disco (originally titled Vaa Vaa Pakkam Vaa in Thanga Magan).

Advertisement

Ilaiyaraaja claims Lokesh Kanagaraj has used Vaa Vaa Pakkam Vaa without his approval

An industry tracker Amutha Bharathi took to his X handle to share a recent update on Coolie. He informed the fans that Ilaiyaraaja issued a notice to the production house, claiming that they used the song Vaa Vaa Pakkam Vaa in Coolie's title announcement promo without his approval. He has asked the makers to get proper permission or remove the song from the promo. Ilaiyaraaja also warned that if the makers don't listen to him, he will seek legal action against them.

Advertisement

All you need to know about Vaa Vaa Pakkam Vaa

The song was composed by Ilaiyaraaja and sung by S. P. Balasubrahmanyam and Vani Jayaram. It was penned by Muthulingham. The evergreen song featured Rajinikanth and Poornima. Talking about the movie, Thanga Maga revolves around Arun, a son of rich parents. Arun lives a carefree life until one day he finds out that he is adopted. The news hits him hard and sets him on a long and twisting journey to find his roots.

Advertisement

Coolie teaser promises never-seen-before experience to movie buffs

Over 3-minute-long video sets the tone for Coolie, promising it will be full of action and will present Rajinikanth in his vintage avatar. The black and gold promo shows a group of people who seem to be part of a gold smuggling gang getting a phone call about a man who needs to be killed. A knock on the door, and enters Rajinikanth. He takes on the goons like it's his everyday job. He easily beats them all to a pulp and goes on to converse with their boss on the phone while lying about the loot of the smugglers. Apart from using the Vaa Vaa Pakkam Vaa song, Rajinikanth mouths one of his iconic dialogues from the 1982 starrer Ranga.

Advertisement

Apart from Rajinikanth, the movie also stars Kamal Haasan and Shobana. It is scheduled to release in 2025.