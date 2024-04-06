Updated April 6th, 2024 at 18:53 IST
Indian 2 Release Steers Clear Of LS 2024 Polls, Kamal Haasan Starrer To Hit The Theatres In June
The new poster of Indian 2 has certainly raised the expectations from the sequel to director Shankar's film which released in 1996, starring Kamal Haasan.
Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 will be releasing in June later this year, the makers have confirmed. Lyca Productions also unveiled a new poster of Haasan in his look as Senapathy, who will be seen fighting corrupt officers in the system. "Zero tolerance," read the poster, indicting that Senapathy will take the fight to those indulged in corrupt practices. The new poster of the film has certainly raised the expectations from the sequel to director Shankar's film which released in 1996.
Indian 2 release steers clear of LS polls
Indian 2 was earlier expected to hit the big screens in May. Amid rumours, the release date has been pushed by a month keeping in mind the Lok Sabha polls which will be happening in May across the nation. Not just Indian 2, several titles, which were planned to hit the big screens during the time will be pushed back, including Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD, in which Kamal Haasan has a small part.
Indian 2 is produced by Lyca Productions in association with Red Giants. The makers had recently released an introduction video of the movie. The video showed Kamal reprising the iconic character Senapathy, a freedom fighter who turns vigilante to fight corruption. Kamal Haasan is seen in the avatar of the famous 'Indian thatha'.
Meet Indian 2 cast
Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram and Samuthirakani also round out the cast of Indian 2. S Ravi Varman is the cinematographer of the movie, while Sreekar Prasad is the editor. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer. Meanwhile, Shankar is also working on the Telugu film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani.
