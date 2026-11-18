Rajinikanth seems to be making the most of his family vacation in Greece, with his daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth giving fans a glimpse of their time together in Athens.

Soundarya recently shared a series of pictures on her Instagram from their family getaway, offering a rare look at the superstar away from his busy film schedule and public appearances.

In the pictures, Rajinikanth can be seen enjoying his time with family members as they explore the city. Sharing the photographs, Soundarya spoke about their time in Athens and wrote, “What amazing memories we’ve made in Athens! Soaking up every moment of this lovely family getaway.”

Take a look