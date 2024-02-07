English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 18:12 IST

Is Ayalaan's VFX Inspired By Hollywood's Hit E.T. The Extra Terrestrial? Makers Respond

After several people assumed that Ayalaan's VFX was seemingly inspired by Hollywood's popular hit E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, makers have shared their response.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ayalaan poster
Ayalaan poster | Image:IMDb
Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan was released in theatres on January 12, 2024, as a Pongal treat for fans, and within five days, it has reportedly raked in an impressive ₹27 crore at the box office. Directed by R. Ravikumar, the film stars Sivakarthikeyan alongside Rakul Preet Singh with the music composed by the renowned AR Rahman.

What’s the conversation around Ayalaan’s VFX?

The science fiction comedy has garnered mixed reviews from audiences since its release. However, one aspect that has stood out and received widespread acclaim is the film's visual effects (VFX), with many commending it as comparable to Hollywood standards.

Ayalaan poster | Image: Instagram/sharadkelkar

Ayalaan's VFX has specifically sparked comparisons with Hollywood classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial which was directed by Steven Spielberg. Addressing these comparisons, Bejoy Arputharaj, the CEO of Phantom-FX and the VFX supervisor for Ayalaan acknowledged the inspiration behind the film's creation but explained the distinction between inspiration and copying.

In an interview with Galatta, Bejoy stated, "There's always an inspiration for any creation. There's nothing wrong with inspiration. It's only wrong when it is copied." He went on to address the common tendency to compare Indian films, particularly those attempting something unique, to Hollywood standards. Bejoy expressed that such comparisons might be misleading as the resources and experience gap between the two industries are significant.

 Image: Instagram/sivakarthikeyan

"The reason is that the money they invest to achieve that level of quality is so much more, the time that they spend is a lot, and they have been doing this for more than 40-50 years. They have that experience on their side," explained Bejoy. He urged a shift in perspective and addressed the importance of entertaining audiences and allowing the Indian film industry to evolve at its own pace.

This Tamil sci-fi film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, Bhanupriya, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, and Bala Saravanan in pivotal roles.

Published January 17th, 2024 at 18:12 IST

