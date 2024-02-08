English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 08:39 IST

Captain Miller vs Ayalaan Box Office Day 2: Dhanush Starrer Mints More Than Double Of Sci-fiction

Captain Miller and Ayalaan released coinciding with the Sankranti holiday. The Dhanush starrer film has raked in more than double the collection of Ayalaan.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Captain Miller vs Ayalaan box office
Captain Miller vs Ayalaan box office | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Captain Miller and Ayalaan were few of the major releases of this Sankranti. The Dhanush starrer hit the big screen on January 12 alongside Ayalaan, and Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram, HanuMan and the Hindi release Merry Christmas. On the opening day, Captain Miller minted ₹11.98 crore, four times the opening collection of Ayalaan. On the second day at the ticketing counter, the film continues to dominate the science fiction. 

Captain Miller mints more than double Ayaalan

Captain Miller is headlined by Dhanush and is directed by Arun Matherswaram. The film opened to a modest ₹8.7 crore, in all languages combined. While the collection was a good start, it was much less compared to other simultaneous releases like Guntur Kaaram and HanuMan. However, the slow collection can also be attributed to the fact that the film’s Telugu release has been deferred. 

Official poster of Captain Miller | Image: Dhanush/Instagram 

On the second day of its theatrical run, the Dhanush starrer minted ₹6.75 crore, as per early estimates provided by Sacnilk. The film’s total collection now stands at ₹15.45 crore. The business is expected to increase rapidly owing to the Sankranti holidays and the weekend.

Advertisement

Ayaalan sees growth, but trails behind Captain Miller 

Ayalaan is a scientific fiction film starring Siva Karthikeyan. The Tamil film opened to a modest ₹3.2 crore at the domestic box office. On the second day of its theatrical run, the film minted 4.25 crore as per Sacnilk. The total has amassed to a decent ₹7.45 crore. The film released only in Tamil language. 

Advertisement

Apart from each other, Captain Miller and Ayalaan also face stern competition from Guntur Kaaram and HanuMan. The Mahesh Babu starrer emerged as the highest-grosser amongst the four movies clashing at the box office. The film has amassed a total of ₹54.30 crore in two days while Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan has raked in ₹24.70 crore, as per Sacnilk. The coming week remains crucial to see which film wins one of the most intense clashes. 

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 08:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement