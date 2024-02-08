Captain Miller vs Ayalaan Box Office Day 2: Dhanush Starrer Mints More Than Double Of Sci-fiction

Advertisement

Captain Miller and Ayalaan were few of the major releases of this Sankranti. The Dhanush starrer hit the big screen on January 12 alongside Ayalaan, and Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram, HanuMan and the Hindi release Merry Christmas. On the opening day, Captain Miller minted ₹11.98 crore, four times the opening collection of Ayalaan. On the second day at the ticketing counter, the film continues to dominate the science fiction.

Captain Miller mints more than double Ayaalan

Captain Miller is headlined by Dhanush and is directed by Arun Matherswaram. The film opened to a modest ₹8.7 crore, in all languages combined. While the collection was a good start, it was much less compared to other simultaneous releases like Guntur Kaaram and HanuMan. However, the slow collection can also be attributed to the fact that the film’s Telugu release has been deferred.

Official poster of Captain Miller | Image: Dhanush/Instagram

On the second day of its theatrical run, the Dhanush starrer minted ₹6.75 crore, as per early estimates provided by Sacnilk. The film’s total collection now stands at ₹15.45 crore. The business is expected to increase rapidly owing to the Sankranti holidays and the weekend.

Advertisement

Ayaalan sees growth, but trails behind Captain Miller

Ayalaan is a scientific fiction film starring Siva Karthikeyan. The Tamil film opened to a modest ₹3.2 crore at the domestic box office. On the second day of its theatrical run, the film minted 4.25 crore as per Sacnilk. The total has amassed to a decent ₹7.45 crore. The film released only in Tamil language.

Advertisement

Apart from each other, Captain Miller and Ayalaan also face stern competition from Guntur Kaaram and HanuMan. The Mahesh Babu starrer emerged as the highest-grosser amongst the four movies clashing at the box office. The film has amassed a total of ₹54.30 crore in two days while Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan has raked in ₹24.70 crore, as per Sacnilk. The coming week remains crucial to see which film wins one of the most intense clashes.