Pranit More Controversy: AIMSA Lambasts Dr Sejal Pawar's 'Insenstive' Remark Against Body Donors During Comedy Show, Demands Strict Action

All India Medical Students' Association (AIMSA) has strongly criticised the comments made by MBBS student Dr Sejal Pawar during Pranit More's stand-up comedy show in Gurugram. The association called the comments "insensitive and disrespectful" towards cadavers and body donors and demanded strict action against all those involved. This has come after a video from the show went viral on the internet, where a girl in the audience jokes about the size of male corpses' genitals.

'It is because of these donors that medical students are able to learn'

Taking to its official X handle, AIMSA issued a statement where it called out Sejal and reminded the doctors that it is because of these donors that generations of medical students can learn human anatomy. "All India Medical Students' Association (AIMSA) Strongly Condemns Disrespectful Portrayal of Cadavers and Body Donors. The All India Medical Students' Association (AIMSA) strongly condemns the insensitive, irresponsible, and deeply disrespectful portrayal of cadavers and body donors for the purpose of entertainment or comedy by Pranit More (Comedian) and others."

"Every cadaver represents a noble individual who made the selfless decision of body donation for the advancement of medical education and scientific learning. It is because of these donors that generations of medical students are able to learn human anatomy and become doctors dedicated to saving countless lives. Such contributions deserve the highest degree of dignity, gratitude, and respect. As members of the medical fraternity, we are bound by the core principles of ethics, professionalism, and respect toward the deceased and their families. Any act that mocks, trivializes, or disrespects human remains is completely unacceptable and directly undermines the sanctity of medical education and the values on which the profession stands." the statement further read.

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AIMSA requests that insensitive content be removed from the internet

The medical association not just demanded a public apology and strict action against all those involved, but also requested the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to remove the content. "AIMSA demands an immediate public apology and strict action against those responsible for this unacceptable act. We also urge the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, to urgently intervene and ensure that such insensitive content, which disrespects body donors, medical ethics, and human dignity, is not promoted, broadcast, or circulated on any platform in the future."

The statement concluded with a warning, "If appropriate action is not taken by the concerned authorities, AIMSA will be compelled to pursue legal remedies and take all necessary steps to ensure accountability."

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Dr Sejal Pawar issues an apology

The clip went viral, drawing sharp criticism from medical professionals, students and the general public. Thereafter, Pawar posted an apology video, saying she is “very sorry” for hurting the sentiments of the people. “I am very sorry that thing happened," Sejal Pawar said, adding that she said a “very wrong thing”. She claimed that she never intentionally fathomed that she would say such a thing. “I know it is my mistake.” She also claimed that it was the first comedy show that she was attending, adding, “I am never gonna justify. I am never gonna take a wrong side.” Further, she assured the public that she would never commit such a mistake again.