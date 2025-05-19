It's Official: Vishal And Sai Dhanshika Confirm Their Relationship, Announce Wedding Date

Vishal and Sai Dhanshika have been in the news since morning after the Tamil actor announced that he has found his lady love and they are soon going to get married. Soon after, the news went viral, and fans started speculating that he was talking about the bride. However, now the couple has officially confirmed their relationship at Yogida's trailer, where the actor arrived as a chief guest to promote the movie.

The actress told the media present at the event that initially, they decided to keep the news about their relationship hidden, but after seeing that the couple had been trending on social media platforms, she decided to make it official.

When are Vishal and Sai Dhanshika getting married?

During the event, Sai shared that they will tie the knot on August 29. "Vishal and I are entering wedlock on August 29th. We recently started talking with each other & got into love. I just want Vishal to be happy & I love you,” she said.

Later, while giving a speech, Vishal praised the actress and said, “Sai Dhanshika is a wonderful person. God saved the best for last. We are going to lead a lovely life. I will make sure she will act after marriage also.”

Vishal Krishna on his marriage plans