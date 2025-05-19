com score card
Updated May 19th 2025, 22:02 IST

It's Official: Vishal And Sai Dhanshika Confirm Their Relationship, Announce Wedding Date

Vishal praised Sai Dhanshika while confirming about their wedding and thanked god for saving the best for him.

Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
Vishal and Sai Dhanshika at Yogida trailer launch
Vishal and Sai Dhanshika at Yogida trailer launch | Image: X

Vishal and Sai Dhanshika have been in the news since morning after the Tamil actor announced that he has found his lady love and they are soon going to get married. Soon after, the news went viral, and fans started speculating that he was talking about the bride. However, now the couple has officially confirmed their relationship at Yogida's trailer, where the actor arrived as a chief guest to promote the movie.

The actress told the media present at the event that initially, they decided to keep the news about their relationship hidden, but after seeing that the couple had been trending on social media platforms, she decided to make it official.

When are Vishal and Sai Dhanshika getting married?

During the event, Sai shared that they will tie the knot on August 29. "Vishal and I are entering wedlock on August 29th. We recently started talking with each other & got into love. I just want Vishal to be happy & I love you,” she said.

Later, while giving a speech, Vishal praised the actress and said, “Sai Dhanshika is a wonderful person. God saved the best for last. We are going to lead a lovely life. I will make sure she will act after marriage also.”

Vishal Krishna on his marriage plans

Earlier, Vishal stated that he would settle after the completion of the Nadigar Sangam building, which he, along with the association, raised funds for nine years ago. Now, as it is complete, Vishal told the media, “Yes, I’ve found the person. We’ve had conversations about marriage and this will be a love marriage. I’ll announce more details about the bride and the wedding date very soon.”

Published May 19th 2025, 22:02 IST