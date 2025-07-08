It's Rajinikanth Vs Nagarjuna Akkineni In Coolie, Key Details About Aamir Khan's Cameo Revealed

Rajinikanth is gearing up for his next highly anticipated movie Coolie, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Ahead of the release, Nagarjuna Akkineni, who will be seen locking horns with Thalaiva, opened up about his character. In an interview with Mid-day, the veteran actor shared that he is the main antagonist in the film. This has come after a massive speculation regarding their face-off, adding an adrenaline boost. He also shared his experience working with Thalaiva and called it "fun".

Nagarjuna and Rajinikanth will be at loggerheads in Coolie

Nagarjuna shared that he had a fun experience playing the antagonist in Coolie as it was different from what he had done to date. The actor added that he had numerous scenes with Rajinikanth as they will be seen on opposite sides. "Being the main antagonist, I had many scenes with Rajini sir. It’s him against me!” he said.

(A poster of Nagarjuna Akkineni in Coolie | Image: X)

Will Nagarjuna share screen space with Aamir Khan in Coolie?

In the same interview, Nagarjuna denies sharing screen time with Aamir Khan and added that their parts belong to "two different chapters". However, he praised the actor's performance in the movie and assured the fans, "You'll see a completely new side of Aamir. It's going to shock you."

(A poster of Aamir Khan in Coolie | Image: X)

All about Aamir Khan's cameo

Aamir is all set to make his Tamil debut with Coolie. In the movie, he has a cameo appearance and will essay a grey character. Lately, in an interview, Khan shared that when he was offered the part, he didn't ask what the role or the story was and said yes only due to the immense respect he has for Rajinikanth. "I enjoyed doing it. I am a big fan of Rajini sir... huge fan. I have a lot of love and respect for Rajini sir. So, I did not even hear the script," he said.

He further shared, "When Lokesh told me that it is a Rajini sir's movie and that he wanted me to do a cameo, I said, Done. I am doing it. Whatever it is, I am doing it,” Aamir shared, adding that he landed on set directly after confirming his involvement in the movie.