Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Crawls Past ₹150 Crore Mark In 18 Days, Dangal Did It In 5

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 18: Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer comedy drama hit the big screens on June 20 amid much anticipation. Aamir had made it clear in various interviews leading up to the film's release that Sitaare Zameen Par will not release on OTT, declaring a clear war against streaming. However, the film's run at the box office beyond the opening week has put a question mark over its commercial success.

Sitaare Zameen Par has crawled past the ₹150 crore mark in its third week, with collections witnessing a steep decline each day since the past week, due to competition from Hindi titles likes Maa and Metro In Dino and Hollywood movies - F1 and Jurassic World: Rebirth.

Sitaare Zameen Par biz in free fall now

In the first week, Sitaare Zameen Par collected ₹88.9 crore. The biz took a hit by close to 50% and fell to ₹46.5 crore in the second week. In the third weekend, the Aamir Khan starrer collected ₹12.25 crore, indicating that the third week may not touch double digits. However, it has crossed the ₹150 crore mark on its 18th day. Compared to the Bollywood star's last hit Dangal (2016), Sitaare Zameen Par has fared poorly.

Dangal collected ₹150 crore in just five days, while its week 1 biz touched ₹200 crore. It went on mint ₹535 crore in India and ₹2000 crore worldwide, emerging as the highest grossing Indian movie of all time. While Sitaare Zameen Par has not been able to match up to Dangal's glorious box office run in any way, Aamir will be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie in a cameo role. The Tamil film stars Rajinikanth, Upendra, Nagarjuna and more and will release on August 14.