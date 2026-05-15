Jailer 2: 28-Year-Old Technician Electrocuted On Sets Of Rajinikanth Starrer In Chennai

Rajinikanth recently wrapped up the shooting of Jailer 2, but a few scenes were pending, and the team continued shooting at Adityaram Film City on Chennai's East Coast Road. During the shoot, a fatal incident happened where a technician lost his life. According to Nakkheeran, a 28-year-old electrician named Karthikeyan from Salem was working for the film unit when he was electrocuted. When the crew found out what had happened, they rushed him to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The Kanathur Police is currently investigating the case to check whether all necessary safety measures were taken during the shooting.

Is Jailer 2 postponed?

Rajinikanth starrer was supposed to hit the theatres this Independence Day, just like the first instalment debuted three years ago during this period and went on to become a blockbuster. However, that may not be the case anymore. Several films, including Lahore 1947 and Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2, are releasing around the same date. Other than Bollywood, several South movies, including Suriya’s Vishwanath and Sons and Soori's Mandadi, are also expected to arrive in this already crowded window. Owing to this, the makers are now planning to release the film in September 2026. They are planning to release the film on the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, September 4. The delay is over two weeks from the earlier speculated release plan.

The action comedy franchise is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Rajinikanth will be joined by the returning cast of Mohanlal, Yogi Babu and Shiva Rajkumar, and new faces in Vidya Balan, Nora Fatehi, Vijay Sethupathi, Nandamuri Balakrishna, SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty and others. The film will have music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan and editing by R. Nirmal.