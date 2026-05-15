Karuppu Delay Ends: Suriya Starrer To Release In Theatres Today After Financial Deadlock, Producer Confirms

Suriya starrer Karuppu was scheduled to be released in theatres on May 14. However, due to financial challenges faced by the producers, all screenings were cancelled. Director RJ Balaji shared an emotional video in which he apologised to fans and assured them that the team is working diligently to resolve the issues. After waiting for the day, the producer shared the good news early Friday morning that the film is now set to hit theatres starting today, May 15. The producer released a lengthy note apologising to fans and inviting them to theatres to watch the film.

Karuppu to arrive in theatres at 9 AM

Dream Warrior Pictures took to its official X handle and shared a note that reads, "There are some journeys that test not just time, but the heart itself. To every person who waited for Karuppu who kept asking about the film, who never stopped believing in us even through the silence and delays — we owe you an apology, and more importantly, our deepest gratitude. We know this wait was painful. We know many of you held onto this film with so much love and expectation."

"Every delay weighed heavily on us too. But through every setback, it was your support, your messages, your faith, and your endless love that kept this dream alive. Today, with full hearts and tears of gratitude, we finally say: #Karuppu is releasing worldwide!" the note continued.

The makers concluded the note by writing, "This film carries our blood, sweat, sleepless nights, struggles, and emotions. It is not just our story anymore — it belongs to every one of you who stood beside us through this journey. Thank you for waiting. Thank you for believing. See you in theatres!"

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The makers had sought permission from the newly elected Tamil Nadu government to hold one extra show at 9 AM on May 14 and May 15.

All about Karuppu

Helmed by RJ Balaji, the film is filled with intense action scenes, courtroom drama and emotional moments, showing Suriya fighting for justice while taking on enemies both inside and outside the court. The film also stars Trisha as a lawyer named Preethi and RJ Balaji as Baby Kannan. The film has music composed by Sai Abhyankkar, cinematography handled by G. K. Vishnu and editing by R. Kalaivanan.