Jailer 2: Rajinikanth Actioner's Screenings Halted At Canadian Theatres Due To Technical Issues

Screenings of Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer 2’ have been halted at York Cinemas in Canada from Wednesday, with the exhibitor citing technical issues related to the delivery of the digital keys required to screen the film.

In a statement shared on Instagram, York Cinemas said the decision came despite the theatre chain having fulfilled its financial commitments and payments for the film. It attributed the disruption to the non-availability of valid Key Delivery Messages (KDMs) from North American distributors Shloka Entertainments and Prathyangira Cinemas.

“We regret to inform you that Jailer 2 will no longer be screening at York Cinemas effective Wednesday, October 21, 2026,” the exhibitor said, adding that the decision was due to circumstances beyond its control.

Explaining the technical issue, York Cinemas said the required KDMs had not been provided by the distributors following the necessary authorisation from the production company, Sun Pictures.

“Without valid KDMs, we are technically unable to continue screening the film,” the statement said.