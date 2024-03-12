×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 09:45 IST

Jailer 2 Starring Rajinikanth In The Works? Director Nelson Dilipkumar Breaks Silence

Amid the buzz surrounding Jailer 2, Nelson Dilipkumar addressed the rumours about the project and provided an update to his fans regarding the same.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Jailer
Jailer | Image:IMDB
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jailer starring Rajinikanth was a huge success in theatres as it marked Thalaivar's comeback to big screens in 2023. Following the success of the film, fans have been awaiting to get an update on the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial. Amid the buzz surrounding Jailer 2, Nelson addressed the rumours about the project and provided an update to his fans.

Is Jailer 2 starring Rajinikanth in the works?

Nelson Dilipkumar attended an event where he addressed the media regarding the potential of Jailer 2. He said, "I am not sure whether my next project is Jailer 2. Wait for the official announcement."

A still from Jailer | Image: X

 

Jailer became one of Tamil cinema's all-time biggest hits. The film, starring Rajinikanth as a retired police officer, grossed more than Rs 600 crore in worldwide ticket sales. The scale of the film's success appears to have prompted Rajinikanth to consider a sequel.

Jailer poster | Image: X

 

Nelson also discussed the pre-climax scene in Jailer, which sent fans into a frenzy because it featured Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, and Shivarajkumar together on screen.

What was Nelson Dilipkumar's favourite scene from Jailer?

Nelson Dilipkumar revealed that Rajinikanth smoking a cigar was one of his favourite scenes in Jailer. "We shot that just a few days before the completion of the production. And when I appreciated the cinematographer, he was happy to hear my praise. I have saved this shot on my phone and I keep looking at it time and again," Nelson said.

He also revealed that he was inspired to shoot that scene by films like Annamalai and Baasha, but it was difficult to persuade Rajinikanth to smoke on camera. While Rajinikanth made his name in the industry with his legendary cigarette flick, he has not smoked on screen in over two decades.

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 09:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

2 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

12 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

12 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

14 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

14 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

15 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

15 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

15 hours ago
arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

2 days ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

2 days ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

2 days ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RK Swamy jumps nearly 14% following initial drop

    Business News15 minutes ago

  2. Neeta Lulla Reflects On Her Journey: 40 Years Has Not Been A Cakewalk

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  3. Aditya Birla Capital surges 6% on merger announcement

    Business News22 minutes ago

  4. BREAKING | Manohar Lal Khattar Likely to Resign as Haryana CM

    Politics News22 minutes ago

  5. What is Apple’s VendorUI and why is it distributing it to factories?

    Tech 23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo