Jana Nayagan Audio Launch: Thalapathy Vijay Gets Emotional Bidding Adieu To Cinema, Says It's 'A Little Painful'

Thalapathy Vijay attended the grand audio launch of his upcoming movie Jana Nayagan at the National Stadium Bukit Jalil, in Malaysia, on Saturday. As it will mark his final on-screen appearance before he transitions to full-time politics, the actor got emotional while addressing the audience at the event, Thalapathy Thiruvizha. The event celebrated the three-decade-long journey of the actor in cinema.

Thalapathy Vijay gets emotional

After addressing the audience at the event, Vijay expressed that leaving the cinema is "painful". “I don't know whether to say it or not but my last film is a little painful right? What do you want me to do?”

The actor was in the country to launch a song, Chella Magale, from the movie. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has composed the song, while Vijay lent his voice. The music video showcases a bond between father and daughter.

Apart from Vijay and Anirudh, celebs who have worked with the actor previously also attended the event, including Lokesh Kanagaraj, Atlee, Nasser and Nelson Dilipkumar.

Vijay opens up about moving away from cinema and 'standing with people'

About his political journey and the decision to quit movies, Vijay shared, "For me, one thing matters. People come and stand in theatres for me. For that reason, I’m ready to stand for them for the next 30–33 years. For these Vijay fans, I’m stepping away from cinema." Jana Nayagan will also release in Hindi as Jana Neta. Bobby Deol plays the antagonist in the Tamil movie.

All about Jana Nayagan

Helmed by H. Vinoth, the action political drama stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in the lead roles, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Prakash Raj and Narain. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on January 9, coinciding with Pongal. It will clash with Prabhas' long-delayed film The Raja Saab.