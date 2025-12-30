Jana Nayagan: Bhagavanth Kesari Director Anil Ravipudi Reacts To Rumours Of Thalapathy Vijay's Film Being A Remake Of Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer

Thalapathy Vijay is all set to be seen for the last time onscreen in Jana Nayagan. The Tamil star has quit acting in any new project and will devote himself to politics after this upcoming action entertainer. While there is immense hype surrounding the movie, it has long been surrounded by remake buzz.

Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth. It is rumoured that the Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer is the remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari (2023). As per some reports, the plot points of Jana Nayagan have been lifted from the Telugu hit and scenes have been reworked with Vijay and his fans in mind.

Thalapathy Kacheri song only strengthened the remake rumours. It showcases Vijay in his trademark dance style, joined by Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju. Fans quickly pointed out that a similar celebratory song exists in Bhagavanth Kesari. Now, the director of the Telugu blockbuster starring NBK, Sreeleela and Kajal Aggarwal, Anil Ravipudi has reacted to claims of Jana Nayagan being a remake of his movie.

“Vijay Sir is a true gentleman. We will know whether or not I have any part in his farewell film only after its release. Until then, let’s treat it as a Thalapathy Vijay film,” Anil said. Earlier, at the audio launch event of Jana Nayagan in Malaysia, H Vinoth, addressing remake speculation, said, "Some people say this is a remake, others call it a partial remake, and a few even think they can compete with us and win. Let me be clear. This is a 100% Thalapathy film, and it’s going to be a complete commercial treat in theatres.”

