Mohanlal's Final Words About His Mother Santhakumari Amma Go Viral After Her Death: She Hasn’t Been Well...

Malayalam star Mohanlal’s mother, Santhakumari Amma (90), passed away on Tuesday at the actor’s residence in Elamakkara, Kochi. She had been undergoing treatment following a stroke. Mohanlal's father Viswanathan Nair, a former Law Secretary, passed away in 2007 and now, just before 2025 came to an end, his mother has also bid farewell to the world.

Throwback photos of Mohanlal with his mother are going viral on social media | Image: X

Santhakumari had been undergoing treatment for several years for various health issues. Mohanlal was reportedly not at home when his mother passed away. His close friends, including superstar Mammootty, and several industry colleagues later visited his residence to pay their tributes. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer were among those who condoled her demise. Fans and well-wishers also gathered at Mohanlal's residence to pay their final respects.

Mohanlal often credited his parents and their influence for his success in the film industry. The actor's recent comments about his mother have surfaced in the wake of her demise. Mohanlal, who was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to cinema earlier this year, had spoken in the media about his mother's reaction to his recent honour. He had also mentioned how she was not keeping well but "was fortunate to witness this achievement" of her son.

“I went to my mother first. That’s how it should be, isn’t it? She was fortunate to witness this achievement, and I was fortunate to share it with her. She hasn’t been well, but she understands everything. Speaking is difficult for her now, yet I understand her words. She blessed me, and that blessing stays with me,” Mohanlal had said in September in Kochi after receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. This was probably the last time he spoke about his mother publicly.