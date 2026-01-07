Jana Nayagan Day 1 Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Sells Over 2 Lakh Tickets, Nears ₹10 Crore Pre-Sales In India

Jana Nayagan Day 1 Advance Booking: Thalaptahy Vijay's film is currently in trouble as the makers have taken the CBFC to court for not issuing them a censor certificate. However, this fiasco hasn't stopped the moviegoers from buying tickets in advance. While Tamil Nadu theatre owners haven't opened the advance ticket booking windows, other states are experiencing jam-packed theatres on the first day of the release.

Jana Nayagan day 1 advance box office report

Following the speculations around the movie being delayed due to the Censor delay, the makers approached the Madras High Court seeking an urgent intervention in the matter. Representing the producers, Venkata K Narayana, alleged that the CBFC is withholding the film certificate unreasonably, which will lead to financial losses for the makers. As per the advocate of the movie, the makers submitted the film for CBFC approval on December 18, and it was acknowledged on December 19. Days later, the board replied to the makers on December 22 and shared that the movie could be given a UA certificate. The makers of Jana Nayagan again submitted the movie for review on December 24. As per Live Law, the advocate shared, "the regional office verified the modifications and on December 29, informed that the movie would be given a 'UA' certificate. However, it was submitted that even after this communication, the certificate had not been issued to date."