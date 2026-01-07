17-year-old Karina Kubiliute Deletes 'I Don't Know Kartik Aaryan' From Instagram Bio, Turns Off Comment Section Amid Viral Linkup Rumours

Kartik Aaryan sparked a row after his photos from a beach vacation in Goa went viral, with social media users speculating that he is holidaying with a UK-based student, Karina Kubiliute. To add to speculations, netizens claimed that the girl is a minor and is currently in high school, which raised eyebrows over her being involved with the 35-year-old Bollywood actor. Eagle-eyed Reddit users also claim that Kartik followed Karina on Instagram, up until their photos went viral.

Amid this, social media users, fans of Kartik and otherwise, flocked to, what is said to be the Instagram account of Karina. Some took to her Instagram comment section to ‘warn her’ against dating the actor, while others asked her to confirm the relationship. This was followed by some accounts claiming to be Karina's friends informing everyone that he is not involved with Kartik and he simply asked her out on a date, which she turned down. After the issue made national news and hogged the limelight on social media, Karina Kubiliute had to take to her Instagram bio to mention that she is unaware of who Kartik is.



A screengrab of Karina Kubilute's Instagram bio | Image: Instagram

As per several media publications and viral screenshots, Karina shrugged off all rumours by writing in his bio, “I don’t know Kartik, I’m not his gf, I’m on holiday with my family." She later updated the same by removing the last line. However, a quick search on her currently public Instagram account shows that the bio has been deleted altogether. To seemingly handle the menace on her account, Karina has also turned off the comment section on all her posts. Following her link-up rumours with Kartik Aaryan, Karina Kubiliute saw a massive gain in followers overnight.



It must be noted that all the claims and social media posts are based on speculations and have not been independently confirmed. Kartik Aaryan is yet to respond to the matter publicly.