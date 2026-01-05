Movies Releasing In Theatres On Pongal/Makar Sankranti 2026: Jana Nayagan, Parasakthi, The Raja Saab, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, More To Watch

Pongal (called in Tamil Nadu) and Makar Sankranti (called in North India) are winter harvest festivals, thanking the Lord Sun and nature for a bountiful harvest, which annually falls in mid-January. Now, as the harvest festival is around the corner, the filmmakers have lined up movies for release in the theatres. The list includes three big releases - Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi and Prabhas' The Raja Saab. Check out the complete list below and plan your week accordingly, adding a fun twist to this harvest festival.

Jana Nayagan

Marking as the final film of Thalapathy Vijay before he joins politics, the action thriller is helmed by H. Vinoth. The film is about an ordinary man who becomes a symbol of resistance against injustice. Apart from Vijay, it also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Gautham Vasudev Menon, among others. The film will hit the theatres on January 9.

The Raja Saab

The romantic horror comedy film directed by Maruthi stars Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar in lead roles. The story follows a young man who seeks to sell his ancestral property to resolve his financial difficulties. The film will hit the theatres on January 9.

Parasakthi

A period political drama featuring Sivakarthikeyan as Chezhiyan. Helmed by Sudha Kongara, the film is set in the 1960s, revolving around the Anti-Hindi agitations in Tamil Nadu that happened in 1965. Apart from Siva, the movie also stars Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela (in her Tamil debut) in lead roles. It will hit the theatres on January 10, clashing with Jana Nayagan.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Director Anil Ravipudi's commercial entertainer stars Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in lead roles. As per the trailer, Chiranjeevi plays the role of a former operative with the national security agencies who falls in love with Nayanthara and decides to become a devoted family man. The movie will hit the theatres on January 12.

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi

Directed by Kishore Tirumala, the movie stars Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi in lead roles. The film revolves around a husband (Ravi Teja) navigating relationship conflicts amidst family expectations and modern advice. It will release on January 13.

Anaganaga Oka Raju

A romantic comedy-thriller stars Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary in lead roles. The film explores ambition, power, and relationships through the life of its protagonist, Raju (played by Naveen), with trailers and songs already building anticipation. It will release on January 14.

