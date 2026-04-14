Jana Nayagan Leak: Losses Mount For Makers Of Vijay Starrer As Tamil Nadu Distributors Alter Deals Amid Piracy

There has already been nearly three months of delay in the release of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan. The movie was supposed to hit the big screens in early January, coinciding with the Pongal holiday period. However, pending censor clearance, Jana Nayagan did not arrive as planned. The release was on hold till after the Tamil Nadu State Assembly Elections and now, reports are hinting that it may arrive on April 30.

The release now stands affected by leaks, first, a few scenes, and then with the release of the entire movie on cable TV. The piracy has hurt Vijay's "final film" a lot. Full HD version of the movie has surfaced on Telegram and other piracy platforms before its official arrival in cinemas. Now, several film distributors in Tamil Nadu have backed down from their deals after Jana Nayagan got hit by piracy.

Tamil Nadu distributors, who had initially bought the film for a whopping price of ₹103 crore on a Minimum Guarantee (MG) basis, have officially withdrawn their deals due to the piracy leak. Distributors are now willing to give only 50 percent of the previous agreement value, shifting the deal entirely to a distribution basis. This breach has also crippled the producers' bargaining power in the digital space, making recovery through streaming rights nearly impossible.

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Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth | Image: X

There is also strong speculation that Prime Video, which holds the streaming rights for Jana Nayagan, may reduce the deal amount for its digital rights. Reports suggest the OTT deal was originally valued at around ₹90 crore. After the leak on multiple platforms, it is now being rumoured that the price may be cut to around ₹32 crore.

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