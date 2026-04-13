Jana Nayagan Leak Row: Cyber Crime Department Arrests 6 For Illegally Circulating Thalapathy Vijay's Political-Actioner Online

Jana Nayagan Leak Controversy: The film, which was slated to release early January, has been delayed indefinitely owing to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certification. Months later, Thalapathy Vijay's starrer leaked online, leaving everyone in dire shock, especially the makers. They immediately initiated legal action against those responsible and issued a warning against downloading the film. As the investigation is in progress, KVN Productions' legal counsel shared that the Cyber Crime Department has arrested 6 persons for illegally circulating the movie online.

Jana Nayagan leak investigation updates

Taking to X, Vijayan Subhramanium, the legal counsellor of KVN Productions, shared a statement sharing the latest update on the case. "The Cyber Crime Department has already arrested 6 persons in connection with the illegal circulation of leaked content from #Jana Nayagan. Any person downloading, forwarding, sharing or circulating leaked scenes in any form through social media or digital platforms will be traced and subjected to immediate criminal prosecution. Strict action will follow without exception," reads the statement.

CBFC calls Jana Nayagan leak allegations 'baseless and misleading'

After the leak of Jana Nayagan, a storm of accusations followed, with fingers quickly pointing at the CBFC. As speculation grew online, the board has now issued a clear statement denying all such claims, making it clear that reports linking the alleged leak to the board are "baseless and false."

In a statement, the board said, "Reports alleging that the Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan' has been leaked from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) are baseless and false." The statement added, "Access to the content is password-protected, and the KDM remains solely with the producer/filmmaker. Without a valid KDM, the film cannot be accessed or viewed. The DCP (Digital Cinema Package) of 'Jana Nayagan' was handed over to the applicant in Mumbai on 17 March with due acknowledgement, and has remained with them since."

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Jana Nayagan was originally expected to be released during Pongal on January 9. However, due to certification issues, the film was delayed. The makers are yet to announce the new release date of the film.