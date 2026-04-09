Jana Nayagan Leaked: Trouble Compounds For Vijay As Crucial Movie Scenes Surface On Social Media Amid Stalled Release

Jana Nayagan Leaked: In fresh trouble for Thalapathy Vijay, long and crucial scenes from the actor's upcoming film Jana Nayagan were leaked online and circulated widely. The Tamil feature, supposed to be Vijay's "final film", was to release on January 9 on Pongal. However, censor board did not clear it, stalling its release indefinitely. The leak happened right before the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections on April 23, which Vijay will contest with his party TVK. Fans alerted Jana Nayagan production house KVN Productions about the leak and the team is already pulling down footage from social media. However, the damage is done.

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A prison sequence showing Vijay in a fight with other inmates was among scenes leaked from the movie. A 90-second portion of the Thalapathy Kacheri song has also surfaced online. Mamitha Baiju's scenes have also been leaked. Netizens and fans of Vijay claimed that a political conspiracy was at play.

The intro scene in the movie, along with the title card, said to be 6-minute-long, is being widely shared online. While some are watching it, others are avoiding it to stay away from spoilers. Others still are demanding links to the leaked clips. A sequence shows Vijay dressed as a prison inmate holding a shovel in his hand. A fight sequence follows and Vijay, in his signature style, fights against the odds. It appears that Jana Nayagan has the Vijay imprint all over it. But fans are utterly disappointed with the leaked footage from the movie, even as a release plan is not in place. According to some posts on X, Jana Nayagan full movie has been leaked online.

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Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth | Image: X