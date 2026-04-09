Netizens Brutally Reject Dhurandhar Star Sara Arjun As Madhubala After Biopic Casting Rumours Surface

Sara Arjun has gained pan-India fame with her break-out role in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar franchise. Not only was 20-year-old Sara able to hold her own while acting alongside much elder professionals like Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna and Rakesh Bedi, she also delivered a restrained yet impressive performance as Yalina Jamali.

Between Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Sara saw the release of her Telugu film Euphoria, which received mixed reviews. All eyes are on her next project post the Dhurandhar sequel. As per a report in Pinkvilla, Sara's next could be the biopic of Madhubala. She is regarded as one of the greatest and finest actresses in the history of Indian cinema. One of the country's highest-paid stars in the 1950s, Madhubala featured in over 70 films in her two-decade-long career. She died aged 36 at the prime of her career in showbiz.

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Dhurandhar fame Sara Arjun is circling the role of Madhubala in the latter's biopic | Image: X

Pinkvilla stated that Sara is being eyed for the Madhubala biopic, which will be helmed by Darlings director Jasmeet K Reen. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is said to be bankrolling this project. A source shared, "Sara will undergo an extensive physical transformation to authentically portray Madhubala’s timeless grace and charm. From costume detailing to dialect training and look tests, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in recreating the era with precision.”

As soon as Madhubala's biopic casting rumours surfaced, with Sara's name attached to it, netizens shared their mixed reactions. Some said that Sara does not bear any physical resemblance to Madhubala and other noted that she looks "too young" to portray someone in their 30s. Some defended this potential casting and praised Sara's reported selection in the role. An official announcement regarding this project has not been made yet.