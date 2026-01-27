Jana Nayagan's January Release Ruled Out Amid Legal Tussle With CBFC: A Timeline Of Key Events That Led To The Row Over Thalapathy Vijay Starrer

Jana Nayagan Madras High Court Verdict: The wait for Thalapathy Vijay's final film is now much longer. After almost a month-long tussle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), in a fresh hearing today, the Madras High Court has directed the matter to be reheard by the single bench judge. This inadvertently means that the movie, which was originally scheduled to release on January 9, will not hit the big screens anytime soon. For the fans of Vijay, here are the key developments that took place recently, which have led to the prolonged delay in the release of Jana Nayagan.



Jana Nayagan is Vijay's final film before pivoting into a political career | Image: Instagram

December 18, 2025: Jana Nayagan makers submit film to the CBFC

The makers of Jana Nayagan submitted the film for certification in December, aiming for a January 9 theatrical release.

December 22, 2025: CBFC suggests cuts in Jana Nayagan

The examining committee reportedly suggested a UA certificate after recommending 14 specific modifications, which the production team claimed to have implemented promptly. Despite repeated follow-up, the makers do not receive censor clearance.

January 5, 2026: Jana Nayagan makers move High Court



Jana Nayagan makers move Madras High Court | Image: Republic

With promotional activities underway and release dates fast approaching, the producers approached the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the CBFC to issue the censor certificate without further delay.

Advertisement

January 6, 2026: Film referred to the CBFC revising committee

Just weeks before the scheduled release, the CBFC referred the film to a revising committee, reportedly citing concerns over certain scenes and dialogues. This unexpected move delayed the final certification and triggered uncertainty around the film’s release plans.

January 7, 2026: Single-bench judge hears matter

A single bench judge heard arguments from CBFC as well as the Jana Nayagan makers and reserved its judgment. This prompted the makers to assert that there is an urgency in their appeal, quoting ₹500 crore investment is at stake. The CBFC argued that the film is yet to be certified over a complaint received by the board by an examining committee member about a scene ‘hurting religious sentiment’.

Advertisement

January 9, 2026: Single-judge orders CBFC to clear Jana Nayagan; judgment stayed the same evening

A single-judge bench initially ruled in favour of the filmmakers and directed the CBFC to grant certification. However, the relief was short-lived as a division bench stayed the order the same day after the CBFC filed an appeal, reopening the certification process.



Also Read: It's Official! Jana Nayagan Makers Confirm Postponement Of Vijay's Final Film | Read Statement

January 9, 2026: Producers officially announce postponement of the film



The same evening, in a video statement, the producers of Jana Nayagan broke the silence and informed fans of the indefinite delay in the movie. The makers issued an apology and claimed that the matter was beyond their control. Several celebrities and industry insiders, along with fans of Thalapathy Vijay, extended their support to the actor.

January 12, 2026: Producers knock on the door of the Supreme Court

Producers of Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan, KVN Productions LLP, moved the Supreme Court seeking an ex parte interim stay on the Madras High Court's order that stalled the film's certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

January 15, 2026: SC turns down plea for CBFC clearance for Vijay's movie

The Supreme Court declined to entertain a plea filed by the makers of the Tamil film Jana Nayagan. A bench of Justices Deepankar Datta and A.G. Masih heard the matter and asked the Madras High Court to decide the case by January 20.



Also Read: Jana Nayagan CBFC Row: Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain Producer's Plea For Clearance

January 20, 2026: Madras HC reserves order on CBFC appeal

The Madras High Court reserved its order on an appeal by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), challenging a single judge's directive to certify Jana Nayagan. The CBFC questioned how the makers could have announced the release date of the movie without receiving censor clearance, along with questioning the ₹500 crore investment claims. The makers cited the example of Dhurandhar 2 and argued that announcing the release date without certification is not uncommon. CBFC claims that the movie would have been certified if there had not a court case.

January 27, 2026: January release for Jana Nayagan officially ruled out

The anticipation for Jana Nayagan release is at an all time high | Image: X

The Madras High Court allowed an appeal filed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), setting aside a single judge's order that granted a U/A certificate to Jana Nayagan. Accordingly, the matter has now been remanded to the single judge for a fresh hearing, with the observation that the film's producer is at liberty to amend the prayer in the writ petition. With the legal proceedings still ongoing and no final certificate in place, the makers were forced to drop the January release plan. A new release date is yet to be announced.

What makes Jana Nayagan an important film?

Beyond its box-office expectations, Jana Nayagan is being closely followed as it is Thalapathy Vijay’s final film before his full-scale political entry. The censorship dispute has also reignited debates about whether the delays are intentional and politically motivated in the poll-bound Tamil Nadu.



Also Read: Hurting Religious Sentiments And Army-related References: Scenes That Became A Hurdle In Jana Nayagan's Clearance From CBFC

What’s next for Jana Nayagan?

The production house is currently awaiting a final judicial outcome before announcing fresh release plans. Reports suggest that the makers now have two options. They can either withdraw the case, abide by the changes demanded by the revising committee of the CBFC and eye an immediate release. In this case, the movie might hit the big screens in February. In the other case, the court hearings continue, and the makers hope to win the matter, making the movie's release possible only in May.