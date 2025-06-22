Jana Nayagan The First Roar: Thalapathy Vijay Returns As Police Officer In His Final Film, Promises Action And Thrill

Thalapathy Vijay is celebrating his 51st birthday today, June 22, and on this occasion makers of his final film, Jana Nayagan, shared a teaser offering a first glimpse of his character in action. The film is helmed by H. Vinoth and is being produced under the banner KVN Productions. Apart from Vijay, the political action thriller drama also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Shruti Haasan, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prakash Raj, among others.

Watch Thalapathy Vijay roaring in the first glimpse of Jana Nayagan

The over 1-minute teaser opens with the words, "A true leader rises not for power, but for the people", and then enters a striking figure donning a police uniform. The next frame introduces Vijay in uniform, walking through the riot-stricken city with a sword in one hand. Throughout the teaser, the actor isn't mouthing any dialogue and is simply shown in a swag.

Soon after the makers released the video at midnight, movie buffs flooded the comment section, expressing their excitement. A user wrote, "The democrat is coming with strength." A fan praised background music by Anirudh Ravichander, "Anirudh clutches again". Several fans are excited to watch Vijay in a cop avatar once again, "Again thalapathy +uniform (fire emoticon)". A fan wrote, "He's going to break his record." Another fan wrote, "There’s only one name that owns this level of swag and attitude - THALAPATHY."

All about Jana Nayagan