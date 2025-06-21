Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 2: Aamir Khan Starrer Flies Past ₹25 Crore Mark Faster Than Jaat, Kesari 2

Updated 21 June 2025 at 22:12 IST
Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 2: Amid positive reviews, Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer comedy drama has been performing well at the box office. Good word of mouth benefitted the movie in securing a double-digit opening of over ₹10 crore and the collections on Saturday jumped by a healthy margin, taking the film's biz past the ₹25 crore mark after two days.
Aamir's film banked on the favourable public verdict and collected an estimated ₹17.23 crore on Saturday. While the occupancy on the opening day was around 20%, it jumped to 30% on day 2. For the evening shows, the occupancy touched 45%, an unprecedented increase.
Sitaare Zameen Par has earned ₹28 crore in two days. The comedy drama has gone past the ₹25 crore mark at the box office faster than Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2 and Sunny Deol starrer Jaat. The Sunday figures for SZP are expected to be even bigger, with the first weekend biz eyeing numbers anywhere between ₹45-₹50 crore.
Sitaare Zameen Par billed as a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, focused on themes of inclusivity and empowerment. Aamir takes on the role of a basketball coach, Gulshan Arora, who mentors ten differently-abled individuals. Genelia Deshmukh plays his wife, Sunita, in the movie.
Sitaare Zameen Par is a remake of the 2018 Spanish film Campeones, and its success led to the Hollywood adaptation titled Champions, with Woody Harrelson in the lead role.
